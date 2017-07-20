HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Tim Bath — AP

465

Duke Energy

DUK

U.S.

 

CEO

Lynn J. Good

Sector

Energy

Industry

Utilities

HQ Location

Charlotte, NC

Website

www.duke-energy.com

Years on Global 500 List

14

Employees

28,798

Includes revenues from discontinued operations. Excise taxes have been deducted.
Duke Energy is also featured in these fortune lists

#121

Fortune 500

Duke Energy: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$23,369-1.0%
Profits ($M)$2,152.0-23.6%
Assets ($M)$132,761
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$41,033
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues9.2%
Profits as % of Assets1.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity5.2%
