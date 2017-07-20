HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Daniel Acker — Bloomberg via Getty Images

492

Dollar General

DG

U.S.

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Todd J. Vasos

Sector

Retailing

Industry

Specialty Retailers

HQ Location

Goodlettsville, TN

Website

www.dollargeneral.com

Years on Global 500 List

1

Employees

121,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017.
Dollar General is also featured in these fortune lists

#128

Fortune 500

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$21,9877.9%
Profits ($M)$1,251.17.4%
Assets ($M)$11,672
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$5,406
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.7%
Profits as % of Assets10.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity23.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Dollar General

Dollar General Is Giving Store Managers $70 Million in Raises to Improve Service

The company's same-store sales growth is slowing dramatically.

Read More →
Walmart, Target and Other Retailers Are Teaming Up to Fight Trump's Border Tax

The levy could cost American households $1,700 a year

Read More →
Dollar General Sees a Surprising Drop in Sales

Partly due to lower grocery prices

Read More →
Walmart's Price Cuts Could Cost Target Billions of Dollars

And hurt Dollar General and Family Dollar too

Read More →
Costco Shares Pop After It Beats Estimates on Lower Visa Card Fees

The lower payments helped offset falling prices of grocery and fresh food in the quarter.

Read More →
491
493
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.