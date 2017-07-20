Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Frank Appel
Sector
Transportation
Industry
Mail, Package, and Freight Delivery
HQ Location
Bonn, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
459,262
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Deutsche Post DHL Group is also featured in these fortune lists
