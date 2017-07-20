Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
John Cryan
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Frankfurt, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
99,744
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about Deutsche Bank
Deutsche Bank's Money-Laundering Stumbles Draw a Fed Fine
The bank's protections were too weak, regulators say.
UBS Has Cut Down on Bonuses, Including for Its CEO
CEO Sergio Ermotti's bonus was also down 5.2%.
Deutsche Bank Just Announced a Major Strategic Overhaul and Capital Raise
"On strategy, it's obvious we had a change of heart," Chief Executive John Cryan said.
Deutsche Bank Pressured to Come Clean on Trump
Democrats scent scandal at a bank that just settled for laundering Russian money.
