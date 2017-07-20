HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Dell Technologies

Dell returned to the Global 500 bigger than ever before, thanks to its landmark $67 billion merger with data storage leader EMC, one of the largest deals in technology industry history. The deal came just two years after CEO Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners took his namesake private in the largest leveraged buyout since the Great Recession. The combined company of 140,000 people is saddled with an enormous amount of debt “nearly $57 billion” and faces the formidable challenge of finding growth in industries largely in decline as its business customers move to the cloud. Dell believes it can sell computing systems to the giants powering the cloud “Amazon and Microsoft among them” but it must first beat rival Hewlett Packard Enterprise to the punch.

CEO

Michael S. Dell

Sector

Technology

Industry

Computers, Office Equipment

HQ Location

Round Rock, TX

Website

www.delltechnologies.com

Years on Global 500 List

17

Employees

138,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Jan. 31, 2017. Acquired EMC (2015 rank: 436), Sept. 7, 2016. Changed name from Denali Holding, Aug. 25, 2016.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$64,80618.1%
Profits ($M)$-1,672.0
Assets ($M)$118,206
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,243
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-2.6%
Profits as % of Assets-1.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-12.6%
