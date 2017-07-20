HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Vincent Mundy — Bloomberg via Getty Images

407

Deere

DE

U.S.

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Samuel R. Allen

Sector

Industrials

Industry

Construction and Farm Machinery

HQ Location

Moline, IL

Website

www.johndeere.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

56,767

Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016.
Deere is also featured in these fortune lists

#105

Fortune 500

#50

World’s Most Admired Companies

Deere: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$26,644-7.7%
Profits ($M)$1,523.9-21.4%
Assets ($M)$57,981
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$6,520
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.7%
Profits as % of Assets2.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity23.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Deere

One Controversial Thing Tractors and iPhones Have in Common

Unauthorized repairs for your iPhone? Not allowed. John Deere tractors? Same. Cue the outrage.

Read More →
John Deere Is Betting $5 Billion on Trump's Infrastructure Plan

It's buying German road-builder Wirtgen to beef up its construction arm

Read More →
Warren Buffett's Stocks Made $16 Billion Since the Last Berkshire Hathaway Meeting

The Oracle of Omaha's latest stock picks have done very, very well.

Read More →
John Deere Floats Drones as the Next Big Tool for Construction Workers

The equipment maker is partnering with drone startup, Kespry.

Read More →
Warren Buffett Says Sell in Annual Letter

In a portion of his annual letter for the first time in 34 years.

Read More →
406
408
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.