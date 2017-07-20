Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Emmanuel Faber
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Food Consumer Products
HQ Location
Paris, France
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
99,187
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Danone is also featured in these fortune lists
News about Danone
Greek Yogurt Maker Chobani Is Going Traditional For The First Time
New Chobani Smooth is marketed as a low-fat classic yogurt.
DanoneWave's Secret To Making Foods Healthier: Stealth
Food giant has reduced fat, sugar levels across the company's portfolio.
Facebook Workplace Gets More Businesslike
A new tool will help companies tie Workplace into their other applications.
France's Danone in $12.5 Billion Deal to Buy U.S. Food Group WhiteWave
It is the first major transaction by Emmanuel Faber, who took over as Danone CEO in 2014.
Probiotics Are a 'Waste of Money,' Study Finds
New questions about the billion dollar food industry.
