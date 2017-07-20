Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Takeo Higuchi
Sector
Engineering & Construction
Industry
Engineering, Construction
HQ Location
Osaka, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
13
Employees
60,539
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Daiwa House Industry
Wall Street experts: Where to make money in 2013
From China to Europe to the U.S., market uncertainty abounds. Still, says our panel of Wall Street experts, there are plenty of ways to make a bundle.
Read More →