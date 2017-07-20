Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Seiji Inagaki
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (stock)
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
62,606
Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017. Reorganized as a holding company and changed name from Dai-ichi Life Insurance, Oct. 1, 2016.
News about Dai-ichi Life Holdings
This Insurance Giant Is Getting Ready to Acquire Its Rivals
Japan's Dai-ichi Life Holdings is also eyeing more overseas acquisitions.
These 2 Fund Firms Have Agreed to a $6 Billion Merger
One is where Pimco co-founder Bill Gross now makes his investments.
Protective Life sells to Dai-Ichi for $5.7 billion
Japanese giant pays big premium for mid-sized Alabama-based insurer in quest for international growth.
Protective Life may be bought by Japan's Dai-Ichi
Japanese giant may pay 20% premium to market value in search for foreign growth.
