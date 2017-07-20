HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

CVS Health continued its multi-year transformation from pharmacy company to health care company as the “retailization” of health trend continues in the United States. (CVS sees itself as the last mile in the delivery of care.) The company spent the year integrating its 2015 acquisition of Omnivore and the pharmacies and clinics of Target and focused on managing rising drug costs. Still, ongoing uncertainty around health care reform in the U.S. is weighing on the company, and CVS Health expects to close stores as it rationalizes its now-larger footprint. CVS Health was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, R.I.

CEO

Larry J. Merlo

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services

HQ Location

Woonsocket, RI

Website

www.cvshealth.com

Years on Global 500 List

22

Employees

204,000

CVS Health is also featured in these fortune lists

#7

Fortune 500

#45

World’s Most Admired Companies

#28

Change the World

CVS Health: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$177,52615.8%
Profits ($M)$5,317.01.5%
Assets ($M)$94,462
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$36,830
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues3.0%
Profits as % of Assets5.6%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity14.4%
