CVS Health continued its multi-year transformation from pharmacy company to health care company as the “retailization” of health trend continues in the United States. (CVS sees itself as the last mile in the delivery of care.) The company spent the year integrating its 2015 acquisition of Omnivore and the pharmacies and clinics of Target and focused on managing rising drug costs. Still, ongoing uncertainty around health care reform in the U.S. is weighing on the company, and CVS Health expects to close stores as it rationalizes its now-larger footprint. CVS Health was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, R.I.
CEO
Larry J. Merlo
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Health Care: Pharmacy and Other Services
HQ Location
Woonsocket, RI
Website
Years on Global 500 List
22
Employees
204,000
