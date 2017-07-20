Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Tidjane Thiam
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Zurich, Switzerland
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
47,170
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Is Cutting 5,500 More Jobs After a $2.4 Billion Loss
The bank made 7,250 layoffs last year.
Read More →
LinkedIn Banker Calls Out James Comey On Hillary Clinton Email Double Standard
He should know—he previously battled Comey in his own email scandal.
Read More →
China GDP, Davos, and Starbucks Earnings—5 Things to Watch for the Week Ahead
Here's what you need to know for the week ahead.
Read More →
10 companies that are probably going public next year
Keep an eye on the IT and health care sectors.
Read More →