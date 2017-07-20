HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Global 500

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Spencer Lowell for Fortune

36

Costco

COST

U.S.

 

Costco may be grappling with lower gas prices that are eating into its sales growth, but the bulk retailer still outperforms Sam’s Club every quarter, and the company posted record sales in 2016. Costco benefits from having stores in more affluent areas than Sam’s does. It also invests heavily in improvements: it spent $2.65 billion to open 33 warehouses (it now runs 715), expand its distribution and transportation systems, remodel facilities; and upgrade its IT infrastructure. One soft spot? E-commerce. Costco has lagged rivals in terms of offering online services; it now operates digital stores in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Mexico, Korea, and Taiwan. Costco was founded in 1976 and is based in Issaquah, Wash.

CEO

W. Craig Jelinek

Sector

Retailing

Industry

General Merchandisers

HQ Location

Issaquah, WA

Website

www.costco.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

172,000

Figures are for fiscal year ended Aug. 31, 2016.
Costco is also featured in these fortune lists

#16

Fortune 500

#15

World’s Most Admired Companies

Costco: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$118,7192.2%
Profits ($M)$2,350.0-1.1%
Assets ($M)$33,163
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$12,079
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.0%
Profits as % of Assets7.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity19.5%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Costco

Why Apple Shouldn’t Follow Amazon’s Lead

Apple is, first and foremost, a product company.

Read More →
Costco Stock Suffers Massive Slide after Amazon-Whole Foods Deal

The big-box retailer has lost 12.7% since last Friday.

Read More →
Amazon Buying Whole Foods Could Mean Pain for Costco

And gains for GrubHub.

Read More →
The Death of Retail Is Greatly Exaggerated

The industry took a dive on this year’s Fortune 500 list, but its vitals are still strong.

Read More →
Supreme Court's Printer Decision Is Good News for Retailers and Consumers

Free to refill!

Read More →
