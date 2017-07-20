Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Elmar Degenhart
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Hanover, Germany
Years on Global 500 List
15
Employees
220,137
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
Continental is also featured in these fortune lists
