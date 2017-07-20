ConocoPhillips

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Ryan M. Lance
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Houston, TX
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
13,300
