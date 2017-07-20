Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Richard J. Cousins
Sector
Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Industry
Food Services
HQ Location
Chertsey, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
16
Employees
527,180
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2016.
Compass Group is also featured in these fortune lists
