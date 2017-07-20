HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

PETER PARKS— AFP/Getty Images

333

Commonwealth Bank of Australia

CMWAY

Australia

 

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

Ian M. Narev

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

Sydney, Australia

Website

www.commbank.com.au

Years on Global 500 List

13

Employees

45,129

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$32,287-14.3%
Profits ($M)$6,712.9-10.9%
Assets ($M)$694,565
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$44,816
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues20.8%
Profits as % of Assets1.0%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity15.0%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Apple Pay Is Likely to Win This Big Victory in Australia

Some of the country's biggest banks are looking to offer their own digital wallets on iPhones.

Read More →
Australia's Biggest Banks Ordered to Repay Customers Over Bogus Fees

A regulator said the banks had previously charged fees for financial advice without providing it.

Read More →
These Banks Just Made a Huge Leap in International Blockchain Transactions

They used the technology to ship cotton from the U.S. to China.

Read More →
CEOs of Australia's Biggest Banks Are Set to Face Parliament

A committee could propose measures to limit the dominance of the major lenders.

Read More →
What Australia Is Saying to Banks On Its Apple Pay Battle So Far

Banks are seeking to collectively negotiate with Apple to install their own electronic payments apps

Read More →
332
334
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.