The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Comcast

The cord-cutting trend doesn’t appear to be hurting Comcast, at least not yet. In 2016 the cable giant managed to increase revenue by 8% in 2016, improve operating cash flow by 7%, and add 858,000 customers “an uptick of 29%” to its classic cable business. But “video” is the word on the lips of the company’s leadership as it puts the finishing touches on a second skyscraper in Philadelphia, designed to house the engineers and software developers it believes will be a growth engine for the company. Meanwhile NBCUniversal seems to be thriving under its corporate parent, with operating cash flow that has more than doubled since it announced the deal. 2016 marked a strong year for NBCU’s various TV and movie franchises and the continued integration of DreamWorks Animation studio, which it acquired in 2015. Comcast was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Philadelphia.

CEO

Brian L. Roberts

Sector

Telecommunications

Industry

Telecommunications

HQ Location

Philadelphia, PA

Website

www.comcastcorporation.com

Years on Global 500 List

15

Employees

159,000

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$80,4037.9%
Profits ($M)$8,695.06.5%
Assets ($M)$180,500
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$53,943
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues10.8%
Profits as % of Assets4.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity16.1%
STOCK QUOTE
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Comcast

Major Tech Firms Clash With Internet Providers Over U.S. Net Neutrality Rules

Tech giants argue that rolling back Obama-era rules would harm consumers.

Conservative Group Says Pro Net Neutrality Comments Were Faked

Analysis showed emails from Europe and porn domain name,

Why You Should Worry About Losing Net Neutrality

Without net neutrality, powerful legacy tech companies will be able to buy their way in.

AT&T Joins Protest In Favor of Net Neutrality Rules It Hates

Confusing stance may confuse consumers.

Amazon's Next Big Move Could Be With Dish Networks

A report says Jeff Bezos and Charlie Ergen are cooking something up

