HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

SORT BY

FILTER BY

also on other fortune lists

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Frank Bienewald — LightRocket via Getty Images

235

Coca-Cola

KO

U.S.

 

While Coca-Cola’s total revenue dipped 6% last year due to the stronger U.S. dollar, the soda maker is actually performing strongly in the flagship North America market as it pivots away from the sliding soda industry to concentrate more on brands like bottled water Smartwater, flavored water Vitaminwater, and dairy brand Fairlife. Observers say the leadership changes recently enacted by new CEO James Quincey imply a greater focus on more innovation. Expect bigger bets on juices, energy drinks, and plant-based/dairy offerings as Coke aims to remake itself to align with the healthier options consumers are gulping.

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?

GET PREMIUM ACCESS

CEO

James B. Quincey

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Beverages

HQ Location

Atlanta, GA

Website

www.coca-colacompany.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

100,300

Coca-Cola is also featured in these fortune lists

#64

Fortune 500

#16

World’s Most Admired Companies

#11

Change the World

Coca-Cola: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$41,863-5.5%
Profits ($M)$6,527.0-11.2%
Assets ($M)$87,270
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$23,062
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues15.6%
Profits as % of Assets7.5%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity28.3%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Coca-Cola

How a Second-Place Company Can Be a Winner

Business lessons from Apple, Pepsi, Adidas and, of course, Avis.

Read More →
Startup Selling $400 Juicers Plans to Lower Prices and Cut 25% of Staff

Juicero is feeling the squeeze

Read More →
Who Is The World's Leading Economic Power?

Pew has some interesting answers

Read More →
Here's How Pepsi Beat Their Second Quarter Estimates

Volume sales were flat, but net pricing rose 1%.

Read More →
The Latest Celebrity Trend: Weird Food

Why your favorite celebrities want to sell you snacks.

Read More →
234
236
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyFeedbackAd ChoicesAdvertisingYour California Privacy RightsReprints & PermissionsTerms of UseCareers
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. FORTUNE may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Interactive Data. ETF and Mutual Fund data provided by Morningstar, Inc.. Dow Jones Terms & Conditions: http://www.djindexes.com/mdsidx/html/tandc/indexestandcs.html. S&P Index data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its licensors. All rights reserved Terms & Conditions. Powered and implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Fortune.com is a part of the Time.com network of sites.