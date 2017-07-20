While Coca-Cola’s total revenue dipped 6% last year due to the stronger U.S. dollar, the soda maker is actually performing strongly in the flagship North America market as it pivots away from the sliding soda industry to concentrate more on brands like bottled water Smartwater, flavored water Vitaminwater, and dairy brand Fairlife. Observers say the leadership changes recently enacted by new CEO James Quincey imply a greater focus on more innovation. Expect bigger bets on juices, energy drinks, and plant-based/dairy offerings as Coke aims to remake itself to align with the healthier options consumers are gulping.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
James B. Quincey
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Beverages
HQ Location
Atlanta, GA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
100,300
#64
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Coca-Cola
Business lessons from Apple, Pepsi, Adidas and, of course, Avis.
Juicero is feeling the squeeze
Volume sales were flat, but net pricing rose 1%.
Why your favorite celebrities want to sell you snacks.