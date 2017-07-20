HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Mark Kauzlarich — Bloomberg via Getty Images

Citigroup

Last year, Citigroup officially completed the dramatic restructuring plan it embarked on in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis, when the bank nearly went under. That overhaul included selling off much of its Latin America business after Citi’s global diversification, often a benefit, ended up hurting it when emerging markets struggled. It has also rendered Citi a significantly smaller company. The bank’s sales fell nearly 7% to $82.4 billion in 2016, while its profits were down almost 14%. Despite the fact that much of those declines were intentional “and somewhat self-inflicted, as the company’s increased investments in other areas cut into earnings” CEO Michael Corbat acknowledged in the company’s annual report that “our performance last year fell short.” The company is now banking on higher interest rates and other efficiency improvements to boost its profitability and return on equity.

CEO

Michael L. Corbat

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

New York, NY

Website

www.citigroup.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

219,000

Citigroup is also featured in these fortune lists

#30

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Citigroup: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$82,386-6.7%
Profits ($M)$14,912.0-13.5%
Assets ($M)$1,792,077
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$225,120
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues18.1%
Profits as % of Assets0.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.6%
News about Citigroup

Wells Fargo’s Shares Drop Despite Better-Than-Expected Quarter

The bank missed its goal for total operating revenue.

JPMorgan Just Had Its Best-Ever Quarter, Thanks to Higher Interest Rates

Higher lending volumes and interest rates spell good times ahead

Here's the Trump Treasury Department's Plan to Change American Financial Regulations

Reform advocates and Democrats were quick to criticize the plan as a handout to Wall Street.

The Fortune 500's 10 Most Profitable Companies

The biggest bottom lines span from Apple to companies ranked much lower.

The 3 Best Bank Stocks to Buy Now—Whether Tax Reform Happens or Not

Their balance sheets are Washington-proof.

