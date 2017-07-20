HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

256

Cigna

CI

U.S.

 

The proposed $54 billion mega-merger between health insurers Anthem and Cigna wasn’t long for this world (and the fallout from the failed deal will likely persist as the companies battle over breakup fees). All the same, Cigna reported a $39.7 billion revenue haul in 2016–a 5% boost over the previous year driven by its commercial and global supplemental health, life, and accident insurance businesses.

CEO

David M. Cordani

Sector

Health Care

Industry

Health Care: Insurance and Managed Care

HQ Location

Bloomfield, CT

Website

www.cigna.com

Years on Global 500 List

22

Employees

41,000

Cigna is also featured in these fortune lists

#70

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Cigna: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$39,6684.7%
Profits ($M)$1,867.0-10.8%
Assets ($M)$59,360
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$13,723
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues4.7%
Profits as % of Assets3.1%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity13.6%
News about Cigna

Tiger Woods DUI Shines a Light on Prescription Drug Dangers

The golfer was found asleep at the wheel, but alcohol wasn't involved.

Read More →
The GOP's New Health Care Bill Is Set for a House Vote—and Gaining Traction

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed confidence the bill would pass.

Read More →
Google and Facebook Say This Is What's Holding Back Health Care for the World's Poorest Kids

Technology could help bring world class medicine to 100 million children.

Read More →
The Second Annual Fortune Brainstorm Health Is Live!

We kick off our big digital-health conference in San Diego. Here’s how to be a part of it.

Read More →
Cigna Reports a 12 Percent Drop in Opioid Use Among Its U.S. Customers

Cigna pledged to cut its customers' prescriptions for opioid treatments by 25 percent by 2019.

Read More →
