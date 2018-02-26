Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Evan G. Greenberg
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Property and Casualty (Stock)
HQ Location
Zurich
Website
Years on Global 500 List
2
Employees
31,000
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
