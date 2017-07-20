Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Sidney Toledano
Sector
Apparel
Industry
Apparel
HQ Location
Paris, France
Website
Years on Global 500 List
17
Employees
120,479
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.
News about Christian Dior
LVMH Billionaire Bernard Arnault to Take Full Control of Christian Dior
It's a restructuring long demanded by other investors.
