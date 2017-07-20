China National Petroleum

Exploring hydrocarbon production operations onshore and offshore, this Chinese state-owned company is the largest integrated energy company in China. CNPC integrates the business portfolios of an oil company and oilfield service provider, but also continues operations in the entire oil and gas industry value chain. As renewable energy becomes cheaper and more marketable in the world, CNPC will have to keep up with rising environmental protection standards and the growing demand for energy in the country, especially as China emerges as a leader in the Paris Climate Accord.
CEO
Zhang Jianhua
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
Beijing, China
Website
Years on Global 500 List
17
Employees
1,512,048