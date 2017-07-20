The second-biggest oil and gas producer in the U.S. went into the 2014 oil crash in a weaker position than ExxonMobil and has been struggling more in its efforts to come to terms with the new low price environment. (Average annual crude oil hit a 10-year low in 2016.) Chevron’s restructuring costs drove it to a loss in the first quarter of 2016 and it has pared back its workforce, which now numbers about 55,000, in a broader effort to rein in spending. (In 2016 it reduced capital spending by 34% to $22.4 billion and reduced operating expenses by almost 10%.) On the bright side, major projects “including Gorgon in Australia, Chuandongbei in China, Bangka in Indonesia, and Alder in the U.K.” have all been completed. Chevron was founded in 1879 and is headquartered in San Ramon, Calif.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
John S. Watson
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
San Ramon, CA
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
55,200
#19
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Chevron
State-owned oil, coal and gas producers dominate the list
It would also help U.S. businesses.
Facts and figures about the Dow's recent record rise.
Ten days in a row of record highs, but an 11th looks unlikely.
The disclosure comes amid scrutiny over potential conflicts of interest among Trump's cabinet.