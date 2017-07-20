HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Mario Anzuoni — Reuters

376

Charter Communications

CHTR

U.S.

 

The new Charter is not like the old Charter. What was once three telecommunications companies “Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks” is now one that calls itself Spectrum to consumers. The new entity, quadruple the size of the old one, gives it a broader U.S. footprint, reach into almost 50 million homes and businesses, and expanded sales and marketing forces. The company was subject to much speculation that it might tie up with larger peer Verizon, but Charter instead partnered with Comcast on an expansive wireless services agreement that requires one to seek the other’s approval for a major transaction with a wireless company.

CEO

Thomas M. Rutledge

Sector

Telecommunications

Industry

Telecommunications

HQ Location

Stamford, CT

Website

www.charter.com

Years on Global 500 List

1

Employees

91,500

#96

Fortune 500

Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$29,003197.3%
Profits ($M)$3,522.0
Assets ($M)$149,067
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$40,139
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues12.1%
Profits as % of Assets2.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity8.8%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

Major Tech Firms Clash With Internet Providers Over U.S. Net Neutrality Rules

Tech giants argue that rolling back Obama-era rules would harm consumers.

Read More →
Amazon's Next Big Move Could Be With Dish Networks

A report says Jeff Bezos and Charlie Ergen are cooking something up

Read More →
Charter Is Testing a Skinny Streaming Television Service for Cord Cutters

The new service will include local broadcast channels, 25 cable networks, stream to mobile devices.

Read More →
Cox Adding Data Caps and Overage Fees for More Customers

Four more markets will be limited or face fees.

Read More →
Sprint Is in Exclusive Talks With Charter and Comcast on a Wireless Deal, Report Says

A deal could boost the cable companies' wireless service.

Read More →
