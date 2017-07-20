The new Charter is not like the old Charter. What was once three telecommunications companies “Charter Communications, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks” is now one that calls itself Spectrum to consumers. The new entity, quadruple the size of the old one, gives it a broader U.S. footprint, reach into almost 50 million homes and businesses, and expanded sales and marketing forces. The company was subject to much speculation that it might tie up with larger peer Verizon, but Charter instead partnered with Comcast on an expansive wireless services agreement that requires one to seek the other’s approval for a major transaction with a wireless company.
CEO
Thomas M. Rutledge
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
Stamford, CT
Website
Years on Global 500 List
1
Employees
91,500
