CEO
Iain C. Conn
Sector
Energy
Industry
Utilities
HQ Location
Windsor, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
20
Employees
38,278
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about Centrica
EU probe isn’t stopping Gazprom’s European expansion plan
Putin's gas champion just signed its biggest deal ever to sell into the U.K., a reflection of the latter's increasing dependence on imported energy.
