Another weak year for commodity prices took its toll on Caterpillar. Sales declined by $8.47 billion, or 18%, from 2015 on the back of weak demand for oil and gas drilling equipment. That’s enough to send it 70 places lower on the Global 500 list. But investors are sticking with the company: Caterpillar’s stock price is up 15% year-to-date and the market seems bullish that the company could benefit from President Donald Trump’s proposals for infrastructure spending–that is, if they clear Congress.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
D. James Umpleby III
Sector
Industrials
Industry
Construction and Farm Machinery
HQ Location
Peoria, IL
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
95,400
#74
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Caterpillar
The digger-maker rejects claims of $2 billion tax fraud
Hint: It just bought a huge chain of grocery stores.
The U.S. Commerce Department announced 13 new transactions worth $8 billion
Including Disney's Bob Iger and GM's Mary Barra
The company's stock fell on the news