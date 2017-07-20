Cardinal Health, a drug wholesaler that also makes gloves and surgical apparel, has been shoring up its future earnings through a series of strategic acquisitions, development of its alternate care business, and promotion of its specialty drug assets. In late 2015 the company acquired Cordis, naviHealth, and Harvard Drug; it spent much of 2016 integrating them, with a 19% increase in annual revenue to show for it. The company’s pharmaceutical segment endured ongoing profit pressures for generics and the loss of a major customer but lessened the blows with new drug launches and sales growth; its medical segment grew because of acquisitions. The partnerships and purchases are a way for Cardinal Health to snag a greater share of the medical products sold to hospitals, physicians, and ambulatory centers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.
CEO
George S. Barrett
Sector
Wholesalers
Industry
Wholesalers: Health Care
HQ Location
Dublin, OH
Website
Years on Global 500 List
20
Employees
37,300
