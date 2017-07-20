Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Fujio Mitarai
Sector
Technology
Industry
Computers, Office Equipment
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
197,673
Figures prepared in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
