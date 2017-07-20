HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

company facts

g500 stats

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Chris Ratcliffe— Bloomberg via Getty Images

346

BT Group

BT

Britain

 

CEO

Gavin E. Patterson

Sector

Telecommunications

Industry

Telecommunications

HQ Location

London, Britain

Website

www.btplc.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

106,400

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
BT Group: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$31,3339.3%
Profits ($M)$2,484.6-36.2%
Assets ($M)$52,972
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$10,420
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues7.9%
Profits as % of Assets4.7%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity23.8%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about BT Group

Those Google-Backed Internet Kiosks Are Coming to London

London will follow New York's big experiment.

Read More →
Nike Snags Capital One Exec as New Chief Technology Officer

Skip Potter is just doing it.

Read More →
Hutchison buying U.K. mobile phone network O2 for $15.3 billion

The Spanish telecom confirmed the deal, which marks the latest sign of consolidation in the U.K. telecommunications industry.

Read More →
345
347
