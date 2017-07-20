Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Gavin E. Patterson
Sector
Telecommunications
Industry
Telecommunications
HQ Location
London, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
106,400
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about BT Group
Those Google-Backed Internet Kiosks Are Coming to London
London will follow New York's big experiment.
Read More →
Hutchison buying U.K. mobile phone network O2 for $15.3 billion
The Spanish telecom confirmed the deal, which marks the latest sign of consolidation in the U.K. telecommunications industry.
Read More →