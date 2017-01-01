Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Nicandro Durante
Sector
Food, Beverages & Tobacco
Industry
Tobacco
HQ Location
London
Website
Years on Global 500 List
21
Employees
62,270
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Excise taxes have been deducted.
News about British American Tobacco
Cigarettes May Soon Have Too Little Nicotine to Be Addictive, FDA Says
Big Tobacco stocks are plunging as a result
Big Tobacco Causes 'Massive Harm' to the Environment and Should Pay, WHO Says
Tobacco waste contains over 7,000 toxic chemicals that poison the environment, the WHO says.
Lucky Strike and Camel Are Coming Together in a $49 Billion Tobacco Mega-Merger
Creating the world's largest listed tobacco company.
Here Are the 5 Biggest M&A Deals of 2016
Some of the biggest deals still face uncertainty.
Philip Morris CEO Sketches a Future Where the Company Doesn't Sell Cigarettes
The company has invested over $2 billion into potentially "reduced risk" products.
