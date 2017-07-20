Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Masaaki Tsuya
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Tokyo, Japan
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
143,616
News about Bridgestone
Pep Boys Says Carl Icahn Willing to Raise Bid
The billionaire investor says he'll top any Bridgestone bid, up to $18.10.
In Liberia, Firestone's toughest job: saving employees from Ebola
The company's 185-square mile plantation in the West African nation was hit by the virus. Here's how it's fighting back.
