CEO
Robert W. Dudley
Sector
Energy
Industry
Petroleum Refining
HQ Location
London, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
74,500
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Excise taxes have been deducted.
News about BP
These 100 Companies Are Responsible for Most of the World’s Carbon Emissions
State-owned oil, coal and gas producers dominate the list
Read More →
Bankrupt Oil Companies Are Paying Huge Bonuses to Their CEOs
The oil price crash appears to be over.
Read More →
BP Forced to Cut CEO Pay by 40% After Shareholders Get Mad
The U.K.'s 'Shareholder Spring' is gathering steam
Read More →
