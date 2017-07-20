The world’s largest aerospace company spent its year working to reclaim the ground it lost during its centennial. It has plenty to show for it: $94.6 billion in revenue and $76 billion in net new orders. Still, the reclassification of costs for two 787 Dreamliner flight-test airplanes, tough decisions around 747 production (slow sales led to unsold aircraft), and higher costs on developing models weighed on operating performance. Low oil prices have also relaxed customers’ need for new, fuel-efficient models. Still, reviving interest in the F/A-18 Super Hornet “sparked by none other than President Trump” may help revive the company’s fighter jet business.
Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Dennis A. Muilenburg
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
Chicago, IL
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
150,540
#24
