The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

The world’s largest aerospace company spent its year working to reclaim the ground it lost during its centennial. It has plenty to show for it: $94.6 billion in revenue and $76 billion in net new orders. Still, the reclassification of costs for two 787 Dreamliner flight-test airplanes, tough decisions around 747 production (slow sales led to unsold aircraft), and higher costs on developing models weighed on operating performance. Low oil prices have also relaxed customers’ need for new, fuel-efficient models. Still, reviving interest in the F/A-18 Super Hornet “sparked by none other than President Trump” may help revive the company’s fighter jet business.

CEO

Dennis A. Muilenburg

Sector

Aerospace & Defense

Industry

Aerospace and Defense

HQ Location

Chicago, IL

Website

www.boeing.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

150,540

Boeing is also featured in these fortune lists

#24

Fortune 500

#30

World’s Most Admired Companies

Boeing: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$94,571-1.6%
Profits ($M)$4,895.0-5.4%
Assets ($M)$89,997
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$817
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues5.2%
Profits as % of Assets5.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity599.1%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Boeing

Airbus Sells 140 Planes to China for $23 Billion

And other orders are being discussed.

Read More →
Boeing Factory Where President Trump Cheered Jobs Just Announced Layoffs

“Our competition is relentless, and that has made clear our need as a company to reduce cost."

Read More →
Boeing Beats Airbus in the Hot Paris Airshow Order Race

Boeing said its total of net new orders and commitments was 571. Airbus, 326.

Read More →
It's So Hot in Arizona That Dozens of Flights Have Been Canceled

The temperature in Arizona could reach 118.4 degrees Fahrenheit by this afternoon.

Read More →
Boeing Unveils New Single-Aisle Jet at Paris Airshow to Take On Airbus

In its best-selling 737 aircraft range, after runaway sales of the Airbus A321neo.

Read More →
