The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

43

BNP Paribas

BNPQY

France

 

CEO

Jean-Laurent Bonnafe

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

Paris, France

Website

www.bnpparibas.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

184,839

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
BNP Paribas: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$109,026-2.2%
Profits ($M)$8,517.214.7%
Assets ($M)$2,190,423
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$106,164
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues7.8%
Profits as % of Assets0.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity8.0%
News about BNP Paribas

Goldman Is Reportedly Axing Nearly 30% of Its Asia Investment Bankers

Leaving the firm with slightly more than 200 bankers across Asia outside Japan.

Read More →
First Hawaiian Bank Raises $485 Million in IPO

It's the largest bank IPO in the United States since September 2014.

Read More →
Investment Banks Just Had Their Worst First Quarter Since the Financial Crisis

Revenue at the world's 12 largest investment banks fell 25% in the first quarter from a year ago.

Read More →
These 7 Big Banks Agreed to Pay $324 Million in a Rate Rigging Lawsuit

They were accused of conspiring to rig the "ISDAfix" benchmark.

Read More →
Bloomberg's New Gender Equality Index Shows Who's Investing In Women

Citigroup, Visa, and Bank of America are among those that made the cut.

Read More →
