Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Jean-Laurent Bonnafe
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Paris, France
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
184,839
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about BNP Paribas
Goldman Is Reportedly Axing Nearly 30% of Its Asia Investment Bankers
Leaving the firm with slightly more than 200 bankers across Asia outside Japan.
Read More →
First Hawaiian Bank Raises $485 Million in IPO
It's the largest bank IPO in the United States since September 2014.
Read More →
Investment Banks Just Had Their Worst First Quarter Since the Financial Crisis
Revenue at the world's 12 largest investment banks fell 25% in the first quarter from a year ago.
Read More →
These 7 Big Banks Agreed to Pay $324 Million in a Rate Rigging Lawsuit
They were accused of conspiring to rig the "ISDAfix" benchmark.
Read More →
Bloomberg's New Gender Equality Index Shows Who's Investing In Women
Citigroup, Visa, and Bank of America are among those that made the cut.
Read More →