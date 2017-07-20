Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Harald Kruger
Sector
Motor Vehicles & Parts
Industry
Motor Vehicles and Parts
HQ Location
Munich, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
124,729
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
BMW Group is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about BMW Group
Volvo Bets Big on Electric Cars, Joining Market That's 75 Times Larger Than It Was In 1991
But the auto industry still sees weak sales for alternative fuel vehicles when gas prices are low.
Read More →
Volvo Says All its Cars Will Be Electric or Hybrid in 3 Years
It's saying goodbye to the traditional car engine
Read More →
'Bad' Foreign Firms Are Driving the U.S. Manufacturing Jobs Revival
"Negotiate a trade agreement with Europe, modernize NAFTA, don't tear it up," Sen. Graham says.
Read More →
Nissan Is Planning a Driverless Ride-Hailing Service
To fend off competition from Uber, Lyft, and Alphabet.
Read More →