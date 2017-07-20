HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

350

BHP Billiton

BHP

Australia

 

CEO

Andrew Mackenzie

Sector

Energy

Industry

Mining, Crude-Oil Production

HQ Location

Melbourne, Australia

Website

www.bhpbilliton.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

26,827

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.
BHP Billiton: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$30,912-40.9%
Profits ($M)$-6,385.0-434.3%
Assets ($M)$118,953
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$54,290
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues-20.7%
Profits as % of Assets-5.4%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity-11.8%
News about BHP Billiton

BHP Rejects Elliott's Overhaul Proposal, Insists Company 'Is on the Right Track'

"I cannot overstate my strong belief that BHP Billiton is on the right track," said BHP's CEO.

This Activist Hedge Fund Says It Can Increase BHP's Shareholder Value By Up to 51%

It's urging the mining giant to split off its U.S. oil business.

Why Elon Musk's Offer of Tesla Batteries Won't Solve Australia's Power Problems

The country is heavily reliant on an aging fleet of coal-fired power stations.

These Mining Stocks Are Climbing as the Economy Rebounds

Demand for iron and copper brought them back from the brink.

World Stocks Pop After All 4 Top Wall Street Markets Hit Record Highs

It was the first joint all-time high for Wall Street's four main markets since 1999.

