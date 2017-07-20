Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Andrew Mackenzie
Sector
Energy
Industry
Mining, Crude-Oil Production
HQ Location
Melbourne, Australia
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
26,827
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended June 30, 2016.
News about BHP Billiton
