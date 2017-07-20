This year, Best Buy retired “Renew Blue,” the strategy it credits with transforming its sales, enlivening the store and customer support experiences, and stiff-arming the Cassandras who have been waiting to call time of death on the big-box electronics retailer for years. Its recent fiscal year was the third in a row that the company grew its domestic comparable sales; its non-GAAP operating income grew from 3.4% in fiscal year 2013 to 4.5% in fiscal year 2017. In March, the company launched a new strategy called “Building the New Blue: Best Buy 2020,” an attempt to leverage its new stability into the next best Blue. With an emphasis on multi-channel retail and specific investments in smart home, appliances, and home security, the company also hopes to deepen its international business through e-commerce, store remodels in Canada, and new stores in Mexico.
CEO
Hubert B. Joly
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers
HQ Location
Richfield, MN
Website
Years on Global 500 List
19
Employees
125,000
#72
