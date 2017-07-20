Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Werner Baumann
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Leverkusen, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
115,170
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.Includes revenues from discontinued operations.
SPONSOR CENTER
News about Bayer
Dow Chemical and DuPont Have Won U.S. Antitrust Approval to Merge
On condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets.
Read More →
EU Antitrust Regulators Just Cleared the $130 Billion Dow, DuPont merger
It's one of a trio of mega mergers that will redraw the agrochemicals industry.
Read More →
Bayer Says Execs Had a 'Productive' Meeting With Trump Over Monsanto Deal
They will need U.S. regulatory approval for the $66 billion deal.
Read More →
Bayer Beats Expectations with a Payoff in Profits
Spurred by the effective management of two key things.
Read More →
Why Goldman Sachs Is Missing Out on This Year's Biggest Deal
Rival Morgan Stanley is now No. 1 in the U.S. merger advisory rankings.
Read More →