CEO
Kurt W. Bock
Sector
Chemicals
Industry
Chemicals
HQ Location
Ludwigshafen, Germany
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
109,543
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
This Bug Startup Just Raised $100 Million To Fight Hunger
New bacteria and a new business model.
Monsanto Might Acquire BASF's Agricultural Solutions Unit
The company's board is split over potential deals with rivals BASF and Bayer.
Monsanto Could Be M&A Target in New Twist
The seed giant's CEO talked acquisitions on the company's last earnings call.
BASF Is Weighing a Counterbid for Dupont
Investors may get a choice between two rival philosophies.
Popular Government Energy Program Seeks a Big New Twist
Though whether the ARPA-E program can achieve its goals by next year is a question mark.
