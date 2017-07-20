Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
James E. Staley
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
London, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
119,300
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about Barclays
Barclays Is Creating a Fortune 500 Index for Investors
It will offer market exposure to America's largest companies.
Barclays Bosses Charged With Fraud Over 2008 Rescue
The bank had lent Qatar $3 billion with which to buy its own shares
Intel and Big Banks Put $100 Million in Finance Tech Firm R3
Investors include HSBC, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and more.
The Libor Rigging Scandal Is Back for the Bank of England
The central bank faces fresh allegations involving interest-rate rigging.
