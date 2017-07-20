HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

424

Bank of Nova Scotia

BNS

Canada

 

CEO

Brian J. Porter

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Website

www.scotiabank.com

Years on Global 500 List

20

Employees

88,901

Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016.
Bank of Nova Scotia: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$25,8172.8%
Profits ($M)$5,362.2-4.9%
Assets ($M)$668,805
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$41,975
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues20.8%
Profits as % of Assets0.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity12.8%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

News about Bank of Nova Scotia

Deutsche Bank to Pay $38 Million in U.S. Silver Price-Fixing Case

The deal may be an "ice breaker" that will serve as a catalyst for other banks to settle.

Read More →
How to make a global company a great employer

A new study from Great Place to Work shows that a spirit of camaraderie drives culture at the world’s best workplaces.

Read More →
Gold lawsuit sparks concerns of market manipulation, collusion

A recently filed lawsuit alleging price-fixing in the gold market is the latest evidence of increased scrutiny into the nearly century-old "London Gold Fix."

Read More →
4 reasons the gold market looks super shady right now

A growing number of critics are accusing gold market participants of foul play.

Read More →
