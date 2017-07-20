Bank of Nova Scotia

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Brian J. Porter
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Website
Years on Global 500 List
20
Employees
88,901
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Figures are for fiscal year ended Oct. 31, 2016.
