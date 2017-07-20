Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Chen Siqing
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Beijing, China
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
308,900
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards. Government owned 50% or more.
News about Bank of China
Chinese banks move to shore up balance sheets as bad loans rise
Sharp rises in bad loans at ICBC and others hints at backdrop for big capital raisings.
Chinese banks suspend money transfer scheme after PBoC probe
China's conflicting agenda's clash as banks halt pilot scheme that helped people get round state capital controls.
Central bank examines Bank of China money-laundering allegations
Broadcaster's allegations come as China tries to crack down on officials stashing cash abroad as prelude to emigration.
