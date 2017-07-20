HomeTechLeadershipVentureFortune InsidersMost Powerful WomenAutomotiveCareersEnergy & EnvironmentExecutive TravelFinanceHealthinternationalRetailMarketsMagazineNewslettersVideosFortune Conferences

Global 500

Brand Index Methodology

The Morning Consult Brand Index is an indicator of brand strength among consumers. Each Fortune 500 company receives a score based on a ratio of favorable to unfavorable impressions among U.S. adults and its overall favorability. This ensures that a score takes into account how well-liked a company is among people who have an opinion of it without penalizing companies that are not consumer-facing.

Morning Consult polls thousands of adults across the country each week. The surveys are conducted online using large, established online survey vendors. The data is weighted to approximate a nationally representative sample based on age, race/ethnicity, gender, educational attainment, region, annual household income, home ownership status and marital status.

Chuck Burton — AP

62

Bank of America Corp.

BAC

U.S.

 

Bank of America, with its enormous retail banking franchise, is one of the biggest winners from rising interest rates: The company recorded its most profitable year since the financial crisis in 2016, and its second biggest profit in the history of the company. (Bank of America has yet to surpass its 2006 record, in which it earned $21 billion.) And even the Federal Reserve’s modest rate hikes have had an outsized impact on the bottom line of Bank of America, which pockets the extra interest it collects on loans while paying out much less on consumers’ deposits (making money on the so-called spread). That’s a big reason why Bank of America grew profits nearly 13% last year even while sales were flat. Its stock also returned more than 33% for the year.

CEO

Brian T. Moynihan

Sector

Financials

Industry

Banks: Commercial and Savings

HQ Location

Charlotte, NC

Website

www.bankofamerica.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

208,024

Bank of America Corp. is also featured in these fortune lists

#26

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

#16

Change the World

Bank of America Corp.: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$93,6620.7%
Profits ($M)$17,906.012.7%
Assets ($M)$2,187,702
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$266,840
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues19.1%
Profits as % of Assets0.8%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity6.7%
News about Bank of America Corp.

Bank of America, Goldman Keep Wall Street on a Roll

Lending revenue bump overshadows weak market performance

Read More →
Warren Buffett Just Became the Largest Shareholder of This Massive Bank

Via his company, Berkshire Hathaway

Read More →
Why It's a Good Idea For Warren Buffett to Become Bank of America's Top Shareholder

In yet another vote of confidence for the stock.

Read More →
Can Bitcoin's First Felon Help Make Cryptocurrency a Trillion-Dollar Market?

After spending a year in prison, Bitcoin pioneer Charlie Shrem has a new job and a new mission.

Read More →
The U.S. Supreme Court Has Been Incredibly Pro-Business This Term

Here are six rulings from 19 cases in which the U.S. Chamber of Commerce participated.

Read More →
61
63
