Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

CEO
Carlos Torres Vila
Sector
Financials
Industry
Banks: Commercial and Savings
HQ Location
Bilbao, Spain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
134,792
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
