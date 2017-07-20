Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Charles Woodburn
Sector
Aerospace & Defense
Industry
Aerospace and Defense
HQ Location
London, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
76,000
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
BAE Systems is also featured in these fortune lists
SPONSOR CENTER
News about BAE Systems
Automation Jobs Will Put 10,000 Humans to Work, Study Says
The AI industry could be worth $16 billion by 2022.
Read More →
Why Your Company Could Be Wrong About Cyber Risks
There's a dialogue of the deaf in too many companies.
Read More →
This Defense Contractor Is Seeing a Considerable Rise in Earnings
Thanks to growing military budgets.
Read More →
Everything You Need to Know About North Korea’s Suspected Bank Blitzkrieg
Cyber thieves stole millions.
Read More →
How to Defend Against Russia and China: Missiles, Missiles, and More Missiles
New, better, and more missiles on land and at sea
Read More →