CEO
Michael J. Jackson
Sector
Retailing
Industry
Specialty Retailers
HQ Location
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Website
Years on Global 500 List
12
Employees
26,000
News about AutoNation
AutoNation Plans to Expand Business after Net Income Drop
Including opening standalone used-car stores.
How Costco Has Emerged as One of the Country's Top Car Sellers
Sales put it up there with the biggest dealership networks.
Wall Street Faces Profit Recession
The U.S. economy may be doing well but corporate profits are declining..
AutoNation's CEO Has This Warning for the Car Industry
He said it's 'entering a new chapter.'
TrueCar helps Sam's Club get into the car business
The partnership will compete with Costco's successful auto-buying program.
