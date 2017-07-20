AstraZeneca

Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Pascal Soriot
Sector
Health Care
Industry
Pharmaceuticals
HQ Location
Cambridge, Britain
Website
Years on Global 500 List
19
Employees
59,700
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
