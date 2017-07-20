Looking for leads, investment insights, or competitive intelligence?
CEO
Philippe R. Donnet
Sector
Financials
Industry
Insurance: Life, Health (stock)
HQ Location
Trieste, Italy
Website
Years on Global 500 List
23
Employees
73,727
Figures prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standards.
News about Assicurazioni Generali
