134

Archer Daniels Midland

ADM

U.S.

 

As goes the commodity market, so goes Archer Daniels Midland. That hasn’t been a good thing for the last year and a half or so. The processor of goods like corn and wheat has been hurt by a strong dollar and a grain surplus, reducing the demand for the North American supply it processes and sells. Low oil prices and a glut of ethanol also cut into its manufacturing of the fuel additive. Management has been trying to remake ADM accordingly, selling off businesses and shedding stakes in others at it acquires new companies that more closely align with consumer preferences. (“We monetized nearly $700 million of assets that were no longer strategic to ADM,” chairman, CEO, and president Juan Luciano wrote to shareholders.) The Trump Administration’s desire to renegotiate trade agreements only helps.

CEO

Juan R. Luciano

Sector

Food, Beverages & Tobacco

Industry

Food Production

HQ Location

Chicago, IL

Website

www.adm.com

Years on Global 500 List

23

Employees

31,800

Archer Daniels Midland is also featured in these fortune lists

#45

Fortune 500

World’s Most Admired Companies

Archer Daniels Midland: Global 500 RANK HISTORY
 
 
Key Financials (Last Fiscal Year)
($ Millions)% change
Revenues ($M)$62,346-7.9%
Profits ($M)$1,279.0-30.8%
Assets ($M)$39,769
Total Stockholder Equity ($M)$17,173
Profit Ratios
Profit as % of Revenues2.1%
Profits as % of Assets3.2%
Profits as % of Stockholder Equity7.4%
STOCK QUOTE
()0.00 0.00 (0)
  • Previous Close:
  • Market Cap: NaNB
  • Next Earnings Date:
  • High:
  • Low:
  • 52 Week High:
  • 52 Week Low:
  • 52 Week Change %: 0.00
  • P/E Ratio: n/a
  • EPS:
  • Dividend Yield: n/a

